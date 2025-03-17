A doppelganger is a person who closely resembles another person, and people often say that there are seven doppelgangers for each individual on planet Earth and when it comes to celebrities, it becomes even more fascinating.

Doppelgangers always grab attention, especially when they resemble a celebrity as we saw in 2015 when a man named Konrad Annerud went viral for his uncanny resemblance to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. A woman named Olivia Sturgess gained attention in 2018 for her striking resemblance to Taylor Swift.

Now, a Pakistani man is being talked about on social media for his uncanny resemblance to tech billionaire Elon Musk. Media reports have claimed that he is popularly known as "Elon Musk Khan Yousafzai".

A video titled 'Elon Musk in Pakistan' has gone viral. It shows the man enjoying a meal with his friends.

Look at this doppelganger of @elonmusk is KPK, Pakistan 🇵🇰



Elon Musk Khan Yousafzai 😁#ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/Btha6pWNM1 — Gohar Zaman - گوہر زمان (@goharxaman) March 14, 2025

Musk to send humans to Mars

Tech billionaire and founder of SpaceX Elon Musk on Saturday (Mar 15) said that its Starship rocket would leave for Mars at the end of 2026. Musk mentioned that the spacecraft will go with the Tesla humanoid robot Optimus.

Interestingly, he noted that human landings could follow "as soon as 2029". Musk, who is also the Tesla CEO, brought out the company's Optimus robots at an event last year.

Taking to his social media account X, Musk said, "Starship departs for Mars next year, carrying humanoid robot Optimus: Musks. If those landings go well, then human landings may start as soon as 2029, although 2031 is more likely."

(With inputs from agencies)