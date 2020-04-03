Why this Spanish town has recorded no coronavirus cases?

Spain's fortress town Zahara de la Sierra in southern Spain is has not recorded any COVID-19 cases when the country has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy with the virus.

The island cut itself off from the outside world on March 14, as coronavirus outbreak was wreaking havoc across Spain.

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic: More than 900 deaths in Spain for second day; death rate slows

The town is a popular tourist destination because of its rich history. The Moors and Christians fought over it in medieval times, and it was sacked by the French in 1812.

However, it prohibited French and German tourists from their territory. It's mayor, Santiago Galvan, decided to block all but one of the town's five entrances.

Also see: How coronavirus spread in Spain

The 40-year-old acted the day that Spain's "state of alarm" came into force.Since then, the country has recorded more than 100,000 cases and 10,000 deaths, according figures released by Johns Hopkins University.

The town which has a formidable location over the Andalusian countryside, has a population of 1,400 people.

The mayor's drastic steps have the full support of the townspeople, and especially the elderly.

Nearly a quarter of the town's inhabitants are older than 65 and there are more than 30 residents in an old people's home. Towns and villages nearby have seen infections and several coronavirus fatalities.

"It has been more than two weeks, and I think that's a good sign," Galvan said.