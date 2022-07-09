Why is Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy being criticised for serving tea to journalists?

The pictures of Akshata Murty serving tea to journalists and photographers waiting outside her residence have been picked up by Twitter users and it has gone viral as the pictures came soon after Rishi Sunak launched his bid to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following Boris Johnson's resignation. The viral photos of Murty serving tea and biscuit to the journalists and photographers outside their family home in London are from a few days ago. Reportedly, Sunak did not come out of the residence.

Josh Gafson from Sky News shared the photos of Murty bringing them tea. “Big thanks to @RishiSunak’s wife who very kindly brought us tea and biscuits outside his house! P.S. It was very good tea," he wrote on Twitter. Some others also tweeted out photos and videos. However, not everyone saw the gesture kindly. Some Twitter users claimed that the teacups were from a brand called Emma Lacy and cost 38 pounds each.

"Tone deaf!! The price of that mug could feed a family for 2 days!!" a social media user commented in criticism of Rishi Sunak's move to raise taxes during the pandemic.

Akshata Murty too had her own share of controversies after it was revealed that Akshata, who is believed to be richer than the Queen, had a non-domicile status and did not pay taxes to the UK government on her income outside Britain. After the controversy, Akshata, daughter of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy and author Sudha Murthy, issued a statement clarifying that she would not avail of the non-domicile status and would start paying taxes.

