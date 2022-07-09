On UK PM's resignation, Fevicol tweets about Kohinoor, here's what it said

Boris Johnson's expected departure on Thursday, after a tidal wave of resignations from his top team came just three years after he took over from Theresa May in an internal Conservative leadership contest. Since then, he has been trending globally and become the butt of jokes and fodder for memes online, with even brands from across the globe poking fun at him. In India, Fevicol too joined the fun by bringing back an old meme.

Fevicol, an adhesive brand, known for its savage takes on contemporary issues, retweeted a creative from 2020 as a commentary on the political drama unfolding in the United Kingdom. The post showed the royal crown of the British monarchy with a message, “Dear Royal Family, Kohinoor nahi, Fevicol le jaana chahiye tha (you should have taken Fevicol and not Kohinoor)”.

Playing on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's separation from the royal family, the tweet said, “Fevicol hota toh suss-ex na hota aur parivaar atoot rehta“

The brand, known for its wordplay, said, “(Bor)iss baar hum phirse kahenge… (we will say this again)”, indicating Boris Johnson's resignation and successive separation from the British Government.

Boris Johnson rode his luck throughout his career, bouncing back from a succession of setbacks and scandals that would have sunk other less popular politicians.

But the luck of a man once likened to a "greased piglet" for his ability to escape controversies finally ran out, after a slew of high-profile resignations from his scandal-hit government.

The departure of cabinet big hitters Rishi Sunak as finance minister and Sajid Javid as health secretary on Tuesday weakened the under-pressure prime minister just as he needed allies the most.

(with inputs from agencies)

