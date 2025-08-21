/Why is India essential for the US? What Nikki Haley said amid Trump’s tariff threats

Amid the rising tensions between India and the United States after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on New Delhi, former US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Nikki Haley urged not to undermine its years-long relationship between the two nations. She said that India is essential for the US to help move its supply chains from China. She added that India is the only nation potential to manufacture at a “China-like scale” for products which cannot be efficiently produced in the US.

India essential for moving US supply chains

Sharing some lines from her opinion piece published in Newsweek, Haley wrote on X, “India is essential in helping the U.S. move its supply chains from China. While Pres Trump works to bring manufacturing home, India stands alone in its potential to manufacture at China-like scale for products that can't be quickly or efficiently produced here.”

India essential for stability in Middle East

In her opinion piece, Haley said that the growing defence capabilities of India and its involvement in the Middle East are “essential” for stabilising the region, which is gripped with conflict.

“India's growing clout and security involvement in the Middle East could prove essential in helping to stabilise the region as America seeks to send fewer troops and dollars there. And India's location at the centre of China's vital trade and energy flows could complicate Beijing’s options in the case of a major conflict,” she said.

She further stated that India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world and will soon surpass Japan. She added that India’s growth is the “greatest obstacles to China's goal of reshaping the global order.”

Haley urges direct India-US talks

Haley urged that India must take Trump’s point over Russian oil seriously and work with the White House to find a solution. She further suggested direct talks between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that “the most urgent priority” for the US should be “to reverse the downward spiral”.

“The United States should not lose sight of what matters most: our shared goals. To face China, the United States must have a friend in India,” she said.

