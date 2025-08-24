/Why has US stationed 3 warships off Venezuela coast? Nicolas Maduro slams 'regime change attempts', mentions China

In what is seen as a major escalation and a step towards a possible military conflict, the United States deployed three warships off the Venezuelan coast. days after it increased bounty on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The Venezuelan President strongly criticised the US and condemned the deployment as an "illegal" and "immoral" attempt at “regime change”. He also accused Washington of planning a “military terrorist attack” on his country and invoked China. He further warned that any form of aggression against Venezuela should be seen as an attack on the entire Latin American and Caribbean region.

Meanwhile, China voiced strong opposition to the US military buildup near Venezuela, warning against foreign interference and expressing support for Maduro. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that any actions violating a nation’s sovereignty or the UN Charter are unacceptable. As per reports, the United States is deploying three Aegis-equipped guided-missile destroyers—USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson. The Donald Trump administration has amped up its attack on Maduro stating that it is an effort to target drug cartels in Latin America and protect American citizens.

Maduro mentions China

In a big message to US, Maduro referenced China during a public address on education. While speaking at the closing ceremony of the “First Pedagogical Congress of Bolivarian Teachers,” he introduced his new smartphone—a Huawei device he claimed was a gift from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Maduro highlighted the capabilities of the phone, stating he communicates with Xi via satellite using the device. In a light-hearted moment, Maduro mimicked a phone call in Mandarin, saying “Ni hao, ni hao” (hello) and “Xiexie, xiexie” (thank you), drawing attention to Venezuela’s growing ties with China.

Why Nicolás Maduro is wanted in the US?

Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s president since 2013, rose from a working-class background and union activism to lead the United Socialist Party, succeeding Hugo Chávez. His presidency has been plagued by economic collapse, hyperinflation, poverty, and political repression, prompting widespread international criticism. Countries like the US and EU have accused him of election fraud and authoritarianism, while allies like Russia, China, and Iran continue to support him. The U.S. considers Maduro a major drug trafficker, linking him to a 2016 case where his wife’s nephews were convicted of cocaine trafficking. It’s alleged drug money helped fund Maduro’s earlier political campaigns. Several top Venezuelan officials close to Maduro have also faced US sanctions for drug smuggling and ties to terrorist groups.

In 2020, the US charged Maduro with narco-terrorism and offered a $15 million reward for his capture, accusing him of conspiring to flood the U.S. with cocaine to undermine public health and national security. The United States has raised the reward for the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to $50 million, labeling him as a major drug trafficker. This is a significant increase from the previous $25 million bounty, reflecting growing U.S. efforts to bring him to justice. Maduro was first indicted in a Manhattan federal court in 2020 during Donald Trump's presidency, when the initial reward was set at $15 million. Later, under President Joe Biden’s administration, the amount was raised to $25 million and has now doubled.