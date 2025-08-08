Trump doubles reward to $50M for Maduro’s arrest amid U.S. narco‑trafficking charges

Under the Trump administration, the U.S. has increased the bounty for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s capture from $25 million to $50 million, accusing him of coordinating drug trafficking with criminal groups like the Sinaloa Cartel, Cartel of the Suns, and Tren de Aragua, and contributing fentanyl‑laced cocaine into the U.S. The DOJ and DEA report seizures exceeding $700 million in assets and nearly 7 tons of cocaine linked to Maduro.