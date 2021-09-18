Why Covid may be a boon for world? 

In last one-and-a-half years, coronavirus has hit the world hard. Be it the downturn in the economy or loss of precious lives to the disease, several people have been adversely affected by the spread of this dreadful ailment.

In the beginning, several people lost their jobs and loved ones to the disease and when slowly the world tried to stand up on its feet, the rising prices of commodities, such as fuel, etc have taken a huge toll on people.

To keep a tab over the rising number of coronavirus cases, some people have been taking adequate precautions while some can be seen denying the existence of the pandemic.

There have been numerous protests against the lockdowns or measures imposed to fight COVID-19. At some places, people have been moving without undertaking standard safety measures as well.

The real question is that is it a boon or bane. Although it may seem a bane at first, it is actually a boon in many terms.

It was a boon for animals, who could live freely and safely in lockdown. Technological innovation also got a great boost in this period.

It gave birth to several new processes, such as online classes, work-from-home, etc. It actually taught us a new way of life and has been teaching the importance of taking precautions.

People also realised the true importance of loved ones, although in the harsh way. It also brought out the best in the mankind as several people like actor Sonu Sood and others could be seen helping the needy.

It also makes us realise that the world should unite if it needs to fight any such pandemic or hardship in future successfully.

The world also learnt value of cleanliness and honoured the work of all the corona warriors, such as healthcare professionals, security personnel, delivery men, etc.

As the war against Covid isn’t over yet, it is utmost important to be safe, help each other and fight together to win at the end.