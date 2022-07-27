WHO states monkeypox transmission not limited to gay men, says 'not the case everywhere'

On Tuesday, a senior WHO official expressed alarm about the stigma and discrimination surrounding monkeypox, which the UN agency for health has now classified as a PHEIC (public health emergency of international concern). At a news conference in Geneva, Dr Rosamund Lewis, WHO Technical Lead on Monkeypox, said that the stigma should be avoided since it would compromise the fight against the illness.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged the affected nations to track down every case of monkeypox and their contacts in order to control the outbreak. He said in his statement that reports of the illness are primarily for males who have sex with men.

Males who have sex with other men are the majority of men in cases documented, but not exclusively. According to WHO Director-General Tedros, certain nations are starting to report cases of apparent community transmission, including some cases involving women.

According to the WHO, monkeypox typically lasts between two and four weeks and is self-limiting. It can be especially dangerous for children, expectant mothers, and those with impaired immune systems as a result of other conditions. Incubation typically lasts six to thirteen days, however, it can last for up to twenty-one days.

This year, more than 16,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 75 countries, and according to a WHO official, the actual number is likely higher. She emphasised, however, that the outbreak of monkeypox, which was spreading quickly, could be stopped with the appropriate measures.

(with inputs from agencies)