Indian-origin professor Nitasha Kaul, who currently works as a professor in London, claimed that the Indian government cancelled her Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) status, over anti-India activities.

Kaul took to X and posted that she received a cancellation of her OCI, stressing that it is a "cruel example" of transnational repression.

"I received a cancellation of my #OCI (Overseas Citizenship of #India) *today* after arriving home. A bad faith, vindictive, cruel example of #TNR (transnational repression) punishing me for scholarly work on anti-minority & anti-democratic policies of #Modi rule," she said in her post on X.

Who is Nitasha Kaul?

Nitasha is a British British Kashmiri Professor of Politics and International Relations at London's University of Westminster.

She has a BA Honours in economics from SRCC, Delhi University and a masters in Economics with a specialisation in Public Policy and a Joint PhD in Economics and Philosophy from the University of Hull, UK (2003).

Moreover, she is also a writer, poet and novelist. She launched her first book, which was a scholarly monograph on economics and philosophy titled ‘Imagining Economics Otherwise: encounters with identity/difference’.

Being a Kashmiri professor, she also co-edited 'Can you Hear Kashmiri Women Speak? Narratives of Resistance and Resilience (Women Unlimited, 2020).

Later on Sunday, in another post, Kaul stated, "Know that arresting academics in #India for speaking against hate is closely tied to removing access to country & family for academics outside India."

"Idea is to send a signal — don’t dare challenge us within & don’t dare analyse what’s going on to convey to audiences outside," she added.

“Modi BJP govt humiliated themselves & insulted non-BJP Karnataka state govt that invited me last year by ill-treating me & in spite of my 20,000-word response to their ridiculous inanity about ‘anti-India’, they have chosen to do this by a rigged process.”

Earlier in February also, she took to social media, claiming that she was denied entry to India to attend a conference in Bengaluru.

Notably, the government of India can cancel an OCI registration of any individual on certain specific grounds, under the OCI rules stipulated by the High Commission of India in London.

This includes “if it is satisfied... the overseas citizen of India has shown disaffection towards the Constitution of India as established by law”.

