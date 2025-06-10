Gavin Newsom for US president? California governor's open war with Trump over LA violence hints at ambition | See profile

Gavin Newsom, the California governor, on Monday (June 9) called on his peers across states to rally against Donald Trump, who ordered the National Guard troops into the western state to quell the protests in Los Angeles against the immigration policies of the Republican US president. Newsom also said California is suing the Trump administration. The violence in California has brought sharp focus on its governor, who could be the Democratic contender for president in 2028. So it is important to know more about his life and political career.

Here is what you should know about Gavin Newsom.



Who is Gavin Newsom?

Gavin Christopher Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, was born on 10 October 1967 in San Francisco in a politically connected family.

Born to William Newsom, who was a judge in the California appeals court, Gavin graduated in political science from Santa Clara University in 1989.





Gavin Newsom, the businessman

Newsom is a businessman, helming the multi-million dollar PlumpJack group.

He founded the winery and hospitality company with investor Gordon Getty.





Political career of Gavin Newsom from mayor to Governor

Gavin Newsom was appointed to San Francisco Parking and Traffic Commission in 1996, thus starting his political career. The next year, he was elected to the Board of Supervisors.

Newsom's big break came in 2003, when he was elected the mayor of San Fransico, a post he went on to serve till 2011.

Between 2011 and 2019, Newsom served as the lieutenant governor of California, the state's second-in-command. He went on to be elected the 40th governor of California and was re-elected in 2022.





Gavin Newsom is a progressive amid a conservative political landscape

In his political roles, and mainly as the governor, Newsom introduced pro-people policies like expanding healthcare access, including Medi-Cal facilities to undocumented immigrants.

Newsom is known for being a progressive, often standing for policies to address the climate crisis, and reforming housing.



In 2019, he announced a death penalty moratorium in the state. Under his governorship, California saw laws that curbed police powers to use force.





Facing domestic challenges: California under Newsom



However, under Newsom, it has not been all bright sunshine for California.

The richest state of the US has been facing budget deficits, an increase in crime rate, and homelessness, which has been endemic for decades. California's homeless population rose by nearly 32 per cent in the 2007-2022 period in spite of some $24 billion spent on addressing the issue.

He faced criticism during the COVID pandemic, over strict lockdowns and mask mandates that

had damaged the state's economy.

In 2021, Newsom faced a recall attempt after attending a 2020 French Laundry dinner, violating his own guidelines. The recall didn't succeed.



There are allegations of unemployment fraud and mismanagement of homelessness funds in Newsom's California, in which billions were paid to undeserving individuals.

The wildfires in California exposed the lack of disaster preparedness under Newsom, in spite of his rhetoric and policies to address the climate crisis.

Colourful personal life: Affair that went public

A tall and handsome man who appears in prim suits with hair slicked back, Newsom also faced several scandals in the past.

The most prominent was the alleged affair with his campaign manager's wife when he was mayor. The affair first came to light in 2007 and has often been raked up in later years.



Will Gavin Newsom be a presidential contender?

Yes. Newsom is being seen as a potential Democratic contender for president in 2028. His governorship cannot be extended due to term limitations, and the next logical political step for him would be to fight for the White House.

But the road could not be that easy.

First, he has to contend with the residual ambitions of Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in 2024.

Then there are issues related to California's economy and social issues.

In a charged environment where Trump has made immigration the most polarising issue, it would be difficult for Newsom to take a pro-migration stance on the national stage.

He will also need the approval of Democratic elders. Californians have not won presidential elections for a long time, Harris being the last one to lose.

So it remains to be seen if Gavin Newsom would be able to charm the Democratic base in the primaries, in case he joins the race.