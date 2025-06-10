/‘Threatens foundation of our republic’: California Governor Newsom calls for ‘every governor–red or blue’ to unite against Trump

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday (Jun 9) called for "every governor–red or blue" to unite against US President Donald Trump. This comes after heated exchanges between two amid the controversy surrounding Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

“We are suing Donald Trump,” Newsom said in an X post. “This is a manufactured crisis. He is creating fear and terror to take over a state militia and violate the U.S. constitution. The illegal order he signed could allow him to send the military into ANY STATE HE WISHES.”

“Every governor – red or blue – should reject this outrageous overreach. There’s a lot of hyperbole out there. This isn’t that. This is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism that threatens the foundation of our republic. We cannot let it stand,” he added.

Trump earlier suggested “it would be a great thing” if his border czar Tom Homan should arrest Newsom. Governor Newsom strongly rejected the idea that a sitting president could call for the arrest of a state governor.

“The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America,” Newsom posted on X.

California's Attorney General Rob Bonta has also announced that he is suing Trump over the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles. Bonta alleged that the US president "ignored law enforcement's expertise and guidance" and “trampled over" the sovereignty of California.

Trump blames ‘insurrectionists’ for causing riots

Meanwhile, Trump has blamed “insurrectionists” over the “catastrophic” riots in Los Angeles, “inspired” by the California Governor.

“'If they spit, we will hit.' This is a statement from the President of the United States concerning the catastrophic Gavin Newscum inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles. The Insurrectionists have a tendency to spit in the face of the National Guardsmen/women, and others. These Patriots are told to accept this, it’s just the way life runs. But not in the Trump Administration. IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before. Such disrespect will not be tolerated!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Los Angeles protests

The protests started on June 6 after the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials carried out raids across Los Angeles as part of Trump's crackdown against illegal immigrants. This triggered anger in local communities and civil rights groups, who called the raids heavy-handed and unjust. The protest soon turned into violent clashes with law enforcement, following which National Guard troops were deployed.