Published: Jun 09, 2025, 22:51 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 22:51 IST
Videos Jun 09, 2025, 22:51 IST
LA burns: Trump deploys national guard, California gov. Newsom threatens lawsuit
Los Angeles erupts in protest after aggressive immigration raids by ICE. As tensions rise, President Trump deploys 2,000 National Guard troops without state approval, defying Governor Newsom. Protesters clash with police, vehicles are torched, and questions swirl over civil rights and state sovereignty. Here's what happened on the ground and what it means for America.