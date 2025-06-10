/‘Deranged fantasy of dictatorial President’: Governor Newsom slams Trump for deploying 700 Marines to protest-hit LA

California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed US President Donald Trump after his administration said it was sending 700 US Marines to Los Angeles, calling the decision “deranged” and “un-American”. This comes after protests against immigration raids in the city turned unruly, leading to clashes with law enforcement.

Newsom earlier called for "every governor–red or blue" to unite against the US President, following heated exchanges between the two amid the controversy surrounding Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Saturday (Jun 7).

“U.S. Marines have served honorably across multiple wars in defense of democracy. They are heroes,” Newsom wrote on X. “They shouldn't be deployed on American soil facing their own countrymen to fulfill the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial President.”

“This is un-American,” he added.

US Marines to be deployed in LA

A senior administration official told AFP that following the clashes in the city over immigration raids, “active-duty US Marines from Camp Pendleton will be deployed to Los Angeles to help protect federal agents and buildings.”

Earlier, the official said 500 Marines would be deployed, but later updated the number to 700, reported AFP.

The US military separately confirmed the deployment of “approximately 700 Marines” from an infantry battalion that would “seamlessly integrate” with National Guard forces deployed by Trump, without the consent of California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

The deployment of troops to the second-largest city in the United States was meant to ensure there were “adequate numbers of forces,” it added.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier said on Saturday that the Marines could be deployed, a highly unusual measure against civilians.

The protests started on June 6 after the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials carried out raids across Los Angeles as part of Trump's crackdown against illegal immigrants. This triggered anger in local communities and civil rights groups, who called the raids heavy-handed and unjust. The protest soon turned into violent clashes with law enforcement, following which National Guard troops were deployed.