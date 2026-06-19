/Who is Abraham Alvarez? DHS says UFC Freedom 250 terror plot ringleader was illegal migrant

US Homeland Security, in a statement on Thursday (Jun 18), said that the man behind the planned mass casualty attack on the UFC Freedom 250 event at White House was an illegal migrant granted DCNA status in 2014. The man identified as 31-year-old Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Sunday.

Who is Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez?

According to federal court records, Alvarez is not a US citizen. The suspected ringleader of the failed terrorist plot against UFC Freedom 250, as per a Homeland Security press release, is a "Mexican illegal alien who overstayed a B2 visitor visa."

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Alvarez, as per the release, was due to leave the US in 2001, but overstayed his welcome even after his visa expired. Subsequently, he was granted DCNA status in 2014. "This illegal alien from Mexico should never have been allowed in our country. He was the ringleader of a failed terror attack targeting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House," said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis in the release.

Charges against Alvarez

Bis said that Alvarez and his co-conspirators "now face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit violence on White House grounds. He will face justice and swiftly be removed from our country." He appeared in front of a judge via video conference on Tuesday morning.

Along with Alvarez, authorities have arrested four additional suspects in connection with the plot to orchestrate a mass-casualty event at the White House.

If convicted of the murder conspiracy charge, Alvarez faces a possible life sentence and a $250,000 fine; should he be released, he would be required to be under supervision for five years. If convicted of conspiring against the United States, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison followed by three years supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Shocking details of planned mass casualty event revealed