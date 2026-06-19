/New York Times Square panic: Teen held after shots fired near FIFA crowds | WATCH

Panic briefly swept through New York City's Times Square on Thursday (Jun 18) afternoon after gunfire erupted in one of the world's busiest tourist destinations, sending pedestrians running for cover and triggering a major police response. Videos of the incident show people running for cover as gunshots ring out.

What happened?

The incident unfolded shortly after 3:30 pm near Broadway between West 44th and 45th Streets, an area packed with tourists, commuters, and football fans visiting the city during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

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Videos shared on social media captured chaotic scenes as multiple shots rang out in the crowded district. People could be seen sprinting away from the area while others ducked behind barriers and vehicles amid fears of an active shooter situation. Watch what happened here:

Initial reports suggested that someone had been injured in the shooting. However, New York police later said no one was struck by gunfire. However, one person sustained a knife wound.

What triggered the violence?

According to the NYPD, the violence began when a dispute involving a large group of people escalated into a physical confrontation. During the altercation, a 26-year-old man was slashed in the neck and taken to hospital. Authorities said his injuries were not life-threatening and he is expected to recover.

17-year-old suspect arrested

Police said a short time later a 17-year-old boy allegedly opened fire on the same group. The teenager was taken into custody soon after the incident, and a firearm was recovered, according to investigators. Charges had not been formally filed as of Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred on a day when security was already heightened across New York City. Thousands of police officers had been deployed for the New York Knicks' championship parade, while Times Square was also experiencing increased foot traffic because of international visitors attending World Cup-related events.