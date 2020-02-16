WHO defends China's handling of coronavirus as death toll rises to 1,665

The World Health Organisation defended China's handling of coronavirus which is continuously spreading across continents.

WHO's chief of emergencies Dr Michael Ryan said that China had a strong public health system and the rhetoric surrounding the outbreak had not been helpful.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Ryan also said that the global community needed to change the narrative to tackle the newly identified coronavirus more successfully.

The outbreak which began in China in December has now infected more than 60,000 people and the death toll has crossed 15,000.

In a press briefing held at Munich security conference, the WHO Director-General said that the outbreak of COVID-19 in China stands as a shred of evidence that the world was badly prepared for a pandemic.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke about the lasting impact of spread of the virus and how the world needed to be less shortsighted.

He said the WHO was concerned about the continuous spread of the virus, impact on health workers and the lack of personal protective equipment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has reached 1,665 as of the end of Saturday, up by 142 from the previous day, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday morning.

The number of new deaths in China's central Hubei province from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 139 as of Saturday.

Across mainland China, there were 2009 new confirmed infections on Saturday. The total accumulated number so far has reached 68,500.