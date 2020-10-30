White House backtracks on listing 'ending coronavirus' as Donald Trump's achievement

In a recent press release from the Office of Science and Technology Policy, the office applauded the current US President Donald Trump for ending the novel coronavirus in the country which has now recorded more than 90,000 cases within 24 hours.

The press release applauded the Trump administration for taking “decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease.”

However, the White House has now backtracked and claimed that the statement was "poorly worded". As per the clarification, the office wanted to convey ending the coronavirus pandemic as one of the main goals of the administration, rather than listing it as an achieved accomplishment.

The clarification came from the White House Communications director Alyssa Farah during an interview with the American news channel Fox News. Calling it a poorly worded statement, she said, "The intent was to say that it is our goal to end the virus."

The said press release was published on Tuesday and also had a 62-pages long report which had technological and scientific accomplishments that the US has achieved under the presidency of Donald Trump. "From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease," the report states.

The press release was mocked and criticised with many pointing out that the President himself was infected with the deadly virus and had to be rushed to the military hospital. The statement from the White House came a few hours before the US recorded 91,295 new infections within the last 24 hours.

Handling of the coronavirus has been a top topic of the heated debate and election rallies with the Democrat candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden blaming Trump for mishandling the virus and promising to tackle the pandemic from the first day of his presidency. "Even if I win it's going to take a lot of hard work to end this pandemic," he said in Wilmington.

"I'm not running on a false promise of being able to end this pandemic by flipping a switch," he added. "But what I can promise you is this: we'll start on Day 1 by doing the right thing. We'll let science guide our decisions."

This recent surge in the cases on Thursday has taken the total tally to 8.94 million cases, which is still the highest number of recorded cases in the world.