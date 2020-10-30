US records more than 90,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The United States of America has been on of the busiest countries of the world in the past one month due to the upcoming US election for the post of the next President of the US, and the continuous protests seeking justice for police brutality against the African-American community.

With a large number of people on the roads and public space, with little or no social distancing, the coronavirus cases are on a constant rise. On Thursday, the US recorded one of the highest jumps in the world by recording more than 90,000 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours.

Also read| US elections 2020: Over 78 million votes cast; Texas, California lead turnout

The latest number was recorded by Johns Hopkins University. As per the tally, the US has recorded 91,295 new infections within the last 24 hours. This tally was released on Thursday night and had infections recorded till 8:30 pm Thursday. This recent surge in the cases has taken the total tally to 8.94 million cases, which is still the highest number of recorded cases in the world.

The surge in coronavirus cases has been blamed on the current President of the US Donald Trump who has been alleged of mishandling and downplaying the novel coronavirus to concentrate more on his ongoing election campaign against the Democrat candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

While Trump has often claimed that the virus will go away on its own and a vaccine will be ready by the end of the year, Biden has promised people to tackle the deadly virus from day one of his presidency and has also assured people that he will be using the information provided by the scientists and health experts — an accusation he has made against Trump.

"I'm not running on a false promise of being able to end this pandemic by flipping a switch," Biden said in an election rally. "But what I can promise you is this: we'll start on Day 1 by doing the right thing. We'll let science guide our decisions."

Trump has also been criticised of holding in-person rallies with a huge crowd and little or no social distancing, whereas Biden has settled to either virtual rallies or practises social distancing and schedules drive-in rallies to make sure there is no spread of the novel coronavirus.