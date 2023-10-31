What's at stake for China in the Israel-Hamas war?

When Hamas launched an all-front attack on Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,500 people, many countries, including US, UK, Japan and India, condemned the terrorist assault and extended support to Israel.

But one major country was cautious with its approach. That was China.

In its initial response, China urged “relevant parties to remain calm, exercise restraint, and immediately end hostilities.”

A few days later, it changed its stance. Beijing declared that it “opposes and condemns acts that harm civilians.” However, it stopped short of explicitly calling out Hamas.

Since then, China has been unequivocal about denouncing Israel’s retaliatory air strikes on the Gaza Strip that has displaced thousands of people, and claimed the lives of over 8,500 people.

China holds meeting with stakeholders of Middle East

It has been actively engaging with all the stakeholders in the conflict, holding meetings and working out a peaceful resolution, and silently pitching itself to be the peacemaker of the Gulf region.

This week, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi met officials in Washington to discuss the conflict amidst fears that it might turn into a major escalation. The US also pledged it would work with China in trying to find a resolution.

Later, Wang held discussions with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts after China's Middle East special envoy Zhai Jun flew to the region to meet Arab leaders.

Tehran on its part also said that it is “ready to strengthen communication with China" on resolving the situation in Gaza.

According to the Financial Times, US officials urged Wangi Yi to use China’s close relations with Iran, which backs Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and work towards a peaceful resolution.

China's interests in region is rooted in economics

Experts argue that there are two primary reasons why China wants to play peacemaker in the conflict-torn region.

One reason is its economic interests in the Middle East, which could be endangered if the conflict widens.

China is heavily dependent on foreign imports for oil, and at the same time, it pegs Arab nations to be the key pillars of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the lynchpin of its foreign and economic policy.

Another reason is that the conflict provides a golden opportunity for Beijing to burnish its reputation.

China believes that "standing up for the Palestinians resonates with Arab countries, Muslim-majority countries and large portions of the Global South", Dawn Murphy, an associate professor who studies Chinese foreign policy at the National War College under the US Department of Defence, told BBC.

She says that China seeks positive relations with the Palestinians, Arabs, Turkey and Iran, adding, "Together with the US which has good relations with Israel, they could bring all of the players to the table."

However, others pointed out that China’s influence in Middle East politics is not up to the scale which it perceives it to be.

"China is not a serious actor on this issue. Talking to people around the region, nobody expects China to contribute to the solution," Jonathan Fulton, a non-resident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council who specialises in China's relations with the Middle East, told BBC.

(With inputs from agencies)



