Muslim Americans to Biden: No votes for you if no ceasefire in Gaza

Muslim Americans have said they would work to mobilize millions of Muslim voters to withhold votes toward the re-election of US President Joe Biden next year unless he takes steps to implement a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip where Israeli forces launched an offensive in response to attacks by Hamas on October 7. According to a report by the news agency Reuters on Tue (Oct 31), the National Muslim Democratic Council, which includes Democratic Party leaders called on President Biden to use his influence with Israel to broker a ceasefire by 5 pm ET on Tuesday.

In a letter titled "2023 Ceasefire Ultimatum," the council pledged to mobilize Muslim voters to "withhold endorsement, support, or votes for any candidate who endorses the Israeli offensive against the Palestinian people."

"Your administration's unconditional support, encompassing funding and armaments, has played a significant role in perpetuating the violence that is causing civilian casualties and has eroded trust in voters who previously put their faith in you," the letter said.

Growing anger against Biden

Last week, Muslim Americans in Minnesota, where Biden plans to visit tomorrow, issued a similar ceasefire ultimatum. They said they planned a protest on Wednesday when the president visits their state, Reuters reported.

There has been growing anger in Arab and Muslim-American communities over Biden's failure to condemn Israel's offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 8,000 people. More than 1,400 people have been killed on the Israeli side.

A White House official told the news agency that Biden met a handful of Muslim leaders last week and that administration officials continue to meet with Arab and Muslim community members concerned by the president's handling of the conflict.

Israel's Netanyahu dismisses ceasefire

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a ceasefire in the intensifying conflict and said that Israel would press ahead with its plans to wipe out Hamas.

"Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbour or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of October 7th. Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen," Prime Minister Netanyahu told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE