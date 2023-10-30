Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel's PM Netanyahu says Gaza ceasefire 'will not happen'
The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 25th day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, Israeli officials have said. Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 8,000 Palestinians, mostly children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Follow WION for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
In a joint statement, the IDF and Israel's Shin Bet security agency said they rescued female soldier identified as Pvt. Ori Megidish following a ground operation overnight without any further details about her rescue.
According to Israeli media reports, Megidish was an observation soldier, taken hostage by Hamas after they attacked southern Israel on October 7.
A female Israeli soldier was rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip, said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) following an operation in the Palestinian militant group Hamas-run territory.
The release of soldier Ori Megidish was "secured during a ground operation after being kidnapped by Hamas on October 7", the army said in a statement.
"The soldier was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ceasefire amid the ongoing war in Gaza "will not happen" as it would amount to surrendering to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
He also called on other countries to help Israel in the struggle to free more than 230 hostages, including 33 children, kidnapped by Hamas during its October 7 attacks and said that the international community must demand the captives "be freed immediately, unconditionally".
"Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of October 7," said Netanyahu.
He added, "Calls for a ceasefire are a call for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. This will not happen," adding that Israel would "fight until this battle is won".