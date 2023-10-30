Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel's PM Netanyahu says Gaza ceasefire 'will not happen'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ceasefire amid the ongoing war in Gaza "will not happen" as it would amount to surrendering to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

He also called on other countries to help Israel in the struggle to free more than 230 hostages, including 33 children, kidnapped by Hamas during its October 7 attacks and said that the international community must demand the captives "be freed immediately, unconditionally".

"Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of October 7," said Netanyahu.



He added, "Calls for a ceasefire are a call for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. This will not happen," adding that Israel would "fight until this battle is won".