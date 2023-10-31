‘No place is safe’: UN agencies raise concern over situation in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war

Multiple United Nations agencies addressed the Security Council, on Monday (Oct 30) as the 15-member body convened for yet another emergency after four failed efforts to reach a consensus on a Gaza resolution.

Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said, “I have said many times and I will say it again: no place is safe in Gaza.” UN agencies spoke about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Palestinian territory.

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment and a ground operation in Gaza, killing more than 8,300 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

‘Unprecedented human tragedy’: UNRWA

The level of destruction across Gaza “is unprecedented, the human tragedy unfolding under our watch is unbearable,” Lazzarini told the Security Council. He also highlighted the deep impact of the crisis on his staff, 64 of whom have been killed since the beginning of the war, as per the UN agency.

“The handful of convoys being allowed through Rafah is nothing compared to the needs of over two million people trapped in Gaza,” said the UNRWA chief referring to the sole border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

“The system in place to allow aid into Gaza is geared to fail unless there is political will to make the flow of supplies meaningful, matching the unprecedented humanitarian needs,” he added, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

He also accused Israel of carrying out “collective punishment” noting that nearly 70 per cent of those reported killed are children and women. “This cannot be ‘collateral damage’,” said Lazzarini.

Over 420 children killed, injured in Gaza: UNICEF

Catherine Russell, chief of the UN’s children’s agency (UNICEF), said that the “true cost” of the latest escalation in the war will be measured in children’s lives. “More than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza each day,” she told the UNSC.

At least 221 schools and more than 177,000 housing units have been damaged or destroyed, according to the UNICEF chief.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported 34 attacks against healthcare facilities, including 21 hospitals, said Russell. She also said that out of Gaza’s 35 hospitals, at least a dozen can no longer function.

“Children in both Israel and the State of Palestine are experiencing terrible trauma, the consequences of which could last a lifetime,” said the UNICEF chief.

‘Not enough essential supplies’ in Gaza: OCHA

Lisa Doughten, a representative from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that they are running out of “essential supplies” in Gaza and called for a pause in the fighting on “humanitarian grounds.”

“We simply don’t have enough essential supplies to provide… patients are laying on the floors and corridors and surgeons are operating without anesthesia,” said Doughten.

The events that have unfolded since October 7 have been “nothing short of devastating and heartbreaking.” She also called for an immediate and unconditional release of hostages taken by Hamas.

A humanitarian pause would allow a safe passage for hostages to be released as well as let UN staff replenish supplies and “provide much-needed respite to civilians who are living under unimaginably traumatic conditions.”

No resolution by UNSC

Russia, China and the United States, as permanent members of the council, have used their vetoes for previous resolutions.

“We have the means to get something done and yet we repeatedly and shamefully fail,” said Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, whose country currently holds the 15-member body’s rotating chair.

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

