Israel army says female soldier rescued from captivity in Gaza Strip

Israel said on Monday (Oct 30) that its forces freed a soldier from Hamas captivity during the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The soldier, identified as Ori Megidish, was kidnapped by Hamas during attacks on Oct 7, which killed over 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians. The military said that she has since undergone medical checks and is "doing well".

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military has been carrying out a ground campaign in Gaza to create the possibility for the rescue of over 200 hostages being held by Hamas.

Netanyahu told reporters, "Hamas will not do it unless they are under pressure. We obviously greeted one hostage with open arms after yesterday's successful action ... but we're committed to getting all the hostages back home. We think that this method stands a chance."

Earlier on Monday, Hamas released a video showing three of the more than 230 people Israel says were seized by the militants in the Oct 7 attacks which triggered an all-out war in Gaza.

Netanyahu says no ceasefire

The Israeli prime minister weighed in on the calls for a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas, saying it "will not happen". His remarks came amid the UN issued a warning that not enough aid was coming in to meet "unprecedented humanitarian needs".

In a briefing to foreign press, Netanyahu said a ceasefire would amount to surrendering to Hamas. "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism... this will not happen," he said, vowing Israel would "fight until this battle is won".

The United States also objected to a ceasefire. "We do not believe that a ceasefire is the right answer right now," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, adding that "pauses" to get aid into Gaza should be considered instead.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

