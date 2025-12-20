US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces on Friday (Dec 19) launched strikes on more than 70 Islamic State group targets across central Syria. Announcing the attack, US President Donald Trump said that the “United States is inflicting very serious retaliation” against “murderous terrorists” who killed US troops last week. This comes after Trump earlier warned of retaliation against IS after two US troops and a civilian interpreter were killed, while three other soldiers were injured in central Syria in an attack by IS.

A Syrian monitor said that at least five members of the IS, including a cell leader, were killed in the overnight attack. On December 13, two US troops and a civilian interpreter were killed after being ambushed by an IS gunman. Three other soldiers were also injured in the incident.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP that “at least five members of the Islamic State group were killed” in eastern Syria’s Deir Ezzor province.

What is Operation Hawkeye Strike?

In retaliation for the attack on US troops in Syria, CENTCOM launched Operation Hawkeye Strike at 4 pm ET against ISIS in Syria on Friday. The US forces used fighter jets, attack helicopters, and artillery in the attacks on more than 70 targets in the country.

“The Jordanian Armed Forces also supported with fighter aircraft. The operation employed more than 100 precision munitions targeting known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites,” CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM also released the videos of the operation, which were posted on its official X handle.

“This operation is critical to preventing ISIS from inspiring terrorist plots and attacks against the U.S. homeland.” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM. “We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists who seek to harm Americans and our partners across the region.”

“After the Dec. 13 attack on U.S. and Syrian personnel, U.S. and partner forces conducted 10 operations in Syria and Iraq resulting in the deaths or detention of 23 terrorist operatives,” the statement added. “US and partner forces in Syria have conducted more than 80 operations over the last six months to eliminate terrorists posing a direct threat to the United States and regional security.”