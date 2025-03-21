A 20-year-old OnlyFans model, who hailed from Ukraine, was found in critical condition at the roadside in Dubai. Her spine, arms and legs were broken and the condition has raised suspicion that she was used as a sex slave.

Advertisment

The modal was found in a pathetic condition after being missing for eight days. She had informed one of her friends that she was going to a party, which is now being believed to have been a Porta Potty party.

Also read: Man suffocates to death during BDSM sex routine with OnlyFans model

Her family expressed concerns that she could have been made a sex slave and was raped for several days, local Russian media reported.

Advertisment

It is being suspected that she had been part of a cult-like party with some "unknow sheikhs". It is being believed that it was a Porta Potty event - gatherings with female social influencers who are paid huge sums to carry out horrific acts, the Sun reported.

The woman who are part of such gatherings can even face extreme and degrading abuse in process of fulfilling the deepest-darkest desires of filthy rich men.

After her rescue, the woman (name not used for privacy reasons) has gone through at least four surgeries so far and is under critical condition.

Advertisment

Also read: Who's your daddy? Bonnie Blue and Lilly Phillips, OnlyFans creators who slept with 100s of men, pregnant. Internet questions paternity

She was with someone?

In the party on march 9, the model was reportedly with two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modelling business,” the Ukrainian Telegraf reported.

“The next day, she told her mother that she would stay with them for the night," the outlet reported.

“On March 11, she was supposed to fly to Thailand, but she did not contact them again," it was reported.

Also read: OnlyFans to monkhood: Ash Edelman’s inspiring journey from stripper to spirituality

'The scandal with the Porta Potty...'

After the incident was reported, Russian lawyer Katya Gordon urged models to avoid attending such events in Dubai.

"The scandal with the Porta Potty parties has been raging…for over a year," the lawyer said in a statement, the Sun reported.

Also read:Trump shares OnlyFans model’s conspiracy story alleging people being paid to attend Kamala Harris rallies

“There are videos circulating on the Internet where sheikhs allegedly beat girls, cut their hair and do all sorts of other things to them...Girls, women, and their mothers! Don’t go to such events for money - you could even get killed,” the lawyer added.

(With inputs from agencies)