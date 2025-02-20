Bonnie Blue and Lilly Phillips, the two UK-based OnlyFans models who recently made news for creating world records by sleeping with hundreds of men, are both pregnant.

Advertisment

The adult content creators, to the alarm of many, have announced that they are expecting children soon after their sexual escapades shocked the world. Many, on social media, are slamming the women, raising alarm over the paternity of the yet-to-be-born kids.

Also read | WATCH | Teen boy, in queue to have sex with Bonnie Blue, dragged out by mother

Bonnie Blue

Advertisment

Tia Emma Billinger, professionally known as Bonnie Blue, is a porn actress and an OnlyFans creator. In January 2025, she made the news after claiming to have had sex with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.

The adult video star is apparently pregnant. Blue first dropped hints of her pregnancy on her Snapchat account. She posted a photo of chocolate and sprinkles-covered pickles with the hashtag ‘cravings’.

Now, she has confirmed the rumours. Bonnie Blue has posted a video on Instagram with the caption “Don't worry boys, you haven't got to queue for this one”. This alludes to the fact that hundreds of men queued up to have sex with her during the 12-hour record she created.

Advertisment

Also read | This woman left PhD to make $1 million on OnlyFans: Meet Zara Dar

In the video, she has also claimed that she will turn the birth into another money-making stunt by live streaming it.

Unsurprisingly, the comments are anything but kind. While some have posted satirically, “Bring your parents to school day will be wild." Others slammed her, asking, “What is wrong with you?”

Lilly Phillips

Lilly Phillips, also a porn actress, made news in late 2024 after uploading a video of having sex with 101 men, and then announcing plans to have sex with 300, and then 1,000 men in one day.

On February 19, she announced that she was pregnant. Posting pictures on her Snapchat account, she wrote, "The secret is out. Baby Phillips 2025.” In one picture, she can be seen cradling what seems to be a baby bump, and another with two positive pregnancy tests.

Also read | Airbnb cracks down on hidden cameras: What hosts and guests should know

As per a DailyMail article, while Blue has a boyfriend, Phillips is single. Their relationship statuses, however, have not helped their case. Netizens have quickly jumped to the conclusion that the pregnancies are either just publicity stunts or the result of their sexcapades (sexual escapades). One point that must be noted here is that even though both adult entertainers used condoms during their sex marathons, protection is not 100 per cent safe.

(With inputs from agencies)