Airbnb cracks down on hidden cameras: What hosts and guests should know

Airbnb on Monday (Mar 11) announced a new policy that would significantly enhance privacy at properties listed in the online marketplace for short and long-term home stays. Starting April 30, the use of security cameras inside rentals will be banned.

Were cameras allowed in Airbnbs earlier?

Previously, owners were allowed to have cameras in common areas like living rooms, hallways, and kitchens. Property owners were required to disclose the cameras on the listing, and in no condition were cameras allowed in bedrooms or bathrooms.

However, as per the company, the majority of the rentals did not report security cameras on the listings.

Announcing the ban, Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships in a post said, "Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb."

"These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts and privacy experts, and we'll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community," he added.

Hosts will still be allowed to use outdoor cameras and devices like ring cameras or noise decibel monitors to monitor security in outdoor spaces, but they must disclose the use of decibel monitors, which are only allowed in common areas.

Furthermore, the use of outdoor cameras will continue to be prohibited in outdoor spaces where there’s an expectation of privacy, like outdoor showers or saunas.

Airbnb's competitor responds

In response to Airbnb's announcement, its competitor Vrbo said that they have prohibited indoor cameras in rentals since 2022.

"We are glad to see our competitor on board with what we consider a base level of privacy for customers. Plus, our policy goes a step further to prohibit any cameras that capture the inside of a property (whether they are indoors or outdoors)," it said in a statement.

Invasion of privacy at Airbnb

As per The Washington Post, Airbnb's camera ban comes after horrifying incidents where travellers reported hidden cameras in rentals.