Airbnb guest overstayed for 540 days and now wants the host to pay her

An Airbnb guest refused to vacate a Los Angeles property even after staying there for six months and extending her stay by 18 months. The tenant, Elizabeth Hirschhorn was living at Sascha Jovanovic's residence.

Jovanovic, a dentist, lives in a house situated in the Crestwood Hills neighbourhood and rented the guest house on Airbnb. He has rented the house in the past, which is part of his main residence and has been rated five stars by previous Airbnb guests.

What started as a normal lease agreement between a host and a tenant turned ugly after Elizabeth refused to vacate after her lease ended.

The host filed a lawsuit, to which the tenant filed a countersuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging the host should pay her back all the money she paid him. The judge has ruled that the host cannot evict the guest.

What is the entire case?

In his lawsuit filed in June, Jovanovic alleges Hirschhorn rented the Airbnb from 13 September 2021 to 19 March 2023 and he extended the rental by 24 days for no cost to allow Hirschhorn to find new housing. Jovanovic says he did not extend the rental agreement beyond 12 April 2022.

After a leak in the guest house, Jovanovic sent mould inspectors to check on the unit on 13 April 2022, but Hirschhorn refused to let him in. He alleges she continued to refuse the inspection and even called the police.

Meanwhile, Airbnb also confirmed that Hirschhorn’s rental period had ended and that she was violating the agreement.

Since the suit has been filed, Hirschhorn has stayed another 115 days in the house and also filed a countersuit in September. She alleges that Jovanovic harassed her and tried to intimidate and coerce her to leave the property. She further alleges the conditions in the house made her ill, saying there was water leaking and mould growth everywhere.

‘I tried to be a good host’: Jovanovic

The grief-stricken dentist and property owner said, “I tried to be a kind host. I had no idea she would become what she has become.” He added, “I can never go into my home and know that I’m safe when a potentially hostile person is living there, I’m thinking about it at all times."

On the other hand, Hirschhorn’s lawyer accused Jovanovic of renting out “an illegal bootleg unit”, which violated the code due to which she is not liable to pay any rent.

As of now, Hirschhorn owed Jovanovic $42,840 for the days she had overstayed. The case is still going on in the court and both the parties haven’t reached at any solution.

