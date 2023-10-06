US: Mom pleads guilty to accidentally killing daughter while shooting at dog

An Oklahoma mom has pleaded guilty to accidentally killing her daughter while firing at a stray dog. 43-year-old Amanda Moffett admitted to having killed her 16-year-old daughter in 2018 as she attempted to save her kittens from the dog outside her Nowata house, the Sun reported.

"Every gun owner has the legal responsibility to use extreme caution when discharging a firearm," US attorney Clinton Johnson observed in a ruling earlier this week.

Moffett now faces a maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison. However, her actual sentence is likely to be way shorter due to her guilty plea.

What happened?

On Oct 5, 2018, 16-year-old Laramie Moffet told her mother that a stray dog was trying to attack the kittens playing outside their home.

“I went out onto my front porch and discharged a handgun at what I believed was the stray dog,” Amanda Moffett wrote in her federal plea.

She said, it was dark outside at that time, and she knew her daughter was still outdoors.

"I did not verify that [my daughter] was not in my line of fire when I discharged the handgun,” she writes further. She also confirmed that her daughter died only because of her firing.

Were the mom and daughter arguing that night?

Initially, a case was filed as intentional murder in Nowata County, according to local media.

It was not clear how many times the shots were fired, and whether the duo had an argument that night.

Meanwhile, Amanda has surrendered her pistol to the state. She has been granted a supervised release, and the sentencing date is not finalised yet.

Legal parties believe that a sentence between zero and 16 months was appropriate for the mourning mother due to her "early pre-indictment acceptance of responsibility."