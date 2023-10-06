Giraffe poop necklace? A woman at Minnesota airport was caught carrying the faeces

In a bizarre incident, customs officials at Minnesota airport found a box of giraffe poop which was being carried by a woman from Kenya, said officials on Thursday (Oct 5). The box was later destroyed by the officials and the faeces were disposed of.

On September 29, the agriculture specialists from the customs agency selected the Iowa woman for inspection and she accepted that she was carrying giraffe faeces.

She further confirmed that she was planning to use the giraffe excrement to make a necklace, as per the US Customs and Border Protection. The woman informed the officials stationed at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that the moose droppings have been used by her in the past to make jewellery.

The officials destroyed the giraffe poop through steam sterilization in accordance with the destruction protocol of the United States Department of Agriculture.

Fear of serious health issues

"There is a real danger with bringing faecal matter into the US," said CBP's Chicago field director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, in a statement. "If this person had entered the US and had not declared these items, there is a high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewellery and developed serious health issues,” he added.

The agency stated that currently Kenya is affected by Newcastle disease, African swine fever, classical swine fever, foot and mouth disease and swine vesicular disease. Hence, after getting a Veterinary Services Permit, the people are allowed to bring faeces from ruminant animals into the US, said CBP.

The woman, who was caught carrying the giraffe faeces in the airport, will not face sanctions as she herself declared the faeces and surrendered the items to the customs officials, as per Minnesota Public Radio.

The woman stood the risk of facing a penalty of $300 to $1,000 if she attempted to sneak the excrement past the customs officials at the airport.

