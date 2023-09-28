ugc_banner

Watch: Kenyan pastor locks himself up with 3 lions, gets awarded by MP

Nairobi, KenyaEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Sep 28, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

Image is a collage of screengrabs from the viral video showing a Kenyan pastor provoking three lions in a den. (Source: @GhaflaKenya) Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Earlier, a video of the pastor casually playing with three lions in a den went crazy viral on social media.
 

A Kenyan Member of Parliament has decided to reward a pastor who reportedly re-enacted a Bible scene by locking himself up in a lion’s den.

Ronald Karauri, who is an MP from Kenya’s Kasarani, on Wednesday (Sep 27) offered the pastor a trip to Masai Mara National Reserve to see lions in the wild.

The pastor has been identified as ‘Daniel’.

trending now

Watch: Kenya: To boost Giraffe conservation, animals fitted with GPS tracker | WION Climate Tracker

“I volunteer to take him to the Masai Mara please all expenses paid. We look for the lions and he can go walk with them,” Karauri was quoted as saying by a Kenyan media outlet.

Earlier, a video of the pastor casually playing with three lions in a den went crazy viral on social media. In the video, the pastor can be seen provoking the lions but shockingly, the beasts remain docile.

×

The pastor at one point in time even put his hands in the lion’s mouth. 

According to reports, the pastor also invited the local church members to witness his endeavour before he locked himself.

It was yet to be disclosed whether the pastor accepted the MP’s offer or not.

According to reports, even if the pastor agreed to accept Karauri’s offer, they might not get a green light from officials at the national reserve to perform such a dangerous stunt.

According to conservation activists, people who try to inflict harm to wildlife are severely punished by the law. 

The activists argue that lions are predators that can be unpredictable, even when they seem docile.

recommended stories

recommended stories

×

 

RELATED

Meet the Japanese boy band that has members over the age of 65

UK cops abusing body-worn cameras, unlawfully sharing footage on WhasApp

Einstein proven right again, scientists find antimatter ‘falling’, not defying gravity