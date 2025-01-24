A teenage boy was dragged out of the queue of men to have sex with adult film star, Bonnie Blue. Although everyone in the queue had their faces covered, the 19-year-old could not escape his mother's eyes. The incident happened when thousands of men gathered to meet the OnlyFans star and take part in a ‘sex event’ in which she set a world record of having sex with over a thousand men in 12 hours.

Advertisment

Also read: Who is Stormy Daniels, porn star linked to Donald Trump's hush money case?

The footage of the incident grabbed attention online after a TikTok user went to the site to record the event but ended up recording the mother dragging her son out of the queue.

As soon as the mother found out about her son being present at the event, she allegedly dragged him and asked him to put his clothes on. In the purported video, she was heard yelling, “Put your clothes on otherwise I’ll get the police to come for you."

Advertisment

Props to the mum who found our her son was planning to have sex with Bonnie Blue and dealt with him the Jamaican way 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/IYKAyd1S2K — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) January 21, 2025

People present around tried to calm the woman down, but she completely refused to leave the place without taking her son back. The son was heard arguing with his mother and expressing the desire to stay there.

Also read: Platforms offering adult content soon to make ID verification mandatory across UK

Advertisment

“I’m 19, I can do what I want. I’ve signed the consent form so…," the teen allegedly told his mother in response. But the mother dragged him out of the queue, and both were seen leaving the place.

Who is Bonnie Blue?

Also read: OnlyFans to monkhood: Ash Edelman’s inspiring journey from stripper to spirituality

Bonnie Blue, a British pornstar, set a world record recently after allegedly having sex with a total of 1,057 men in 12 hours in London. Previously, Lisa Sparks had made the world record of having sex with 919 men in a single day in 2004.

Blue turned towards the adult subscription site OnlyFans in 2023. As per multiple media reports, she became famous after marketing her adult content among college-aged students whom she calls "barely legal".

Also read: Sexual violence against women in 2024: From Kolkata to Gisele Pelicot rape cases, a year of horrors

(With inputs from agencies)