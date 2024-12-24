New Delhi

In a mind boggling case of career swap, a PhD student from Texas in America has now quit studying for a lucrative career in adult entertainment company, OnlyFans. The woman named Zara Dar, revealed she quit PhD to pursue a career on OnlyFans and it’s already paying off.

According to Zara, she has made more than $1 million on OnlyFans.

OnlyFans a more lucrative career choice for women?

Zara Dar revealed the same in a video posted on YouTube where she spoke of her decision to change her career. She can be heard saying, "Moving on to doing OnlyFans and content creation full-time it's not just a career choice it feels kind of like a gamble on the direction of my entire life.”

Dar has over one lakh subscribers on YouTube and she has been a student of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Her YouTube has tutorial videos on machine learning and neural networks.

Zara explained that she feels “liberated” having taken this decision. She added that this decision has freed her from "the expectations of an academic institution or the constraints of a corporate office."

"Thankfully, I avoided taking out any student loans. Now, I have an investment portfolio and am planning to buy my own house. These accomplishments are a testament to the tangible rewards of carving my own path and the freedom it has brought me," she concluded.

