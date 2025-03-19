A man in California died while filming a BDSM sex routine with an OnlyFans model after paying her $11,000 for it, as per a report. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the model is now facing a murder charge. Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam was recording the kinky video with 55-year-old Michael Dale, 55, at his Escodino, California home during which he passed away.

According to the report, Dale had paid the model the money to bind him in plastic wrap and duct tape. This caused him to die of asphyxiation.

During questioning, Rylaarsdam told the police that Dale hired her to "wrap him like a mummy in Saran wrap and glue a pair of women’s boots to his feet". She said that she had never engaged in BDSM before, as per the texts in the affidavit, according to the report.

The affidavit also cited a video from April 17, 2023, showing Dale with duct tape over his mouth. A cling wrap with duct tape all over it covered his head and face along with a plastic bag that was also secured with tape.

His arms and legs were also bound tightly to prevent him from removing the wrap and other materials from his face. He was in this condition for a total of eight minutes, the documents state.

Dale was dying while the OnlyFans model performed: Prosecutors

Prosecutors alleged that due to all the coverings over him, Dale could not breathe and lay there suffocating. Meanwhile, Rylaarsdam continued to perform sex acts for her OnlyFans page. Daily Mail reported that she runs her OnlyFans page together with her husband Brandon. Rylaarsdam has three kids and her lawyers claim she was engaged in consensual sexual activities and could not have thought that he would die.

While she was performing, Rylaarsdam, whose performance name is “Asshley Sincal”, realised at one point that something was wrong. The police arrived at the scene where they found Rylaarsdam performing CPR on Dale. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brain dead. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, he was taken off life support after a few days. Dale's cause of death was declared to be a lack of oxygen to the brain.