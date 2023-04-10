What an irony! Biden turns to TikTok to win young voters after US' crackdown on app

US President Joe Biden is reaching out to influencers with significant following on social media platforms including TikTok to promote his political message and increase his popularity amoung young americans, who will cast their vote in 2024 elections, as per a report. But this is utterly ironical because it is Biden administration only who is leading a war on TikTok seeking a blanket ban on the application. The Biden administration argued that the app could be used to collect data on American citizens and that the Chinese government could potentially access this data.

Out of concerns that platform has linkages to the Chinese government which may have access to US users' data, the White House supported a legislation that would forcibly prohibit TikTok or require its sale. Concerns about TikTok's ownership and data privacy continues to be raised by Biden administration.

What is Biden's digital strategy?

Now, the plan is to to reach out voters between the ages of 18 and 29 who don't follow the White House or the Democratic Party on various online platforms. As per president Biden's digital strategy team, it is in contact with hundreds of such influencers across the nation. These individuals would promote and endorse Biden's performance during his tenure in the Oval office.

Also Read | Massive fire engulfs Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge after Easter service

Rob Flaherty, a White House employee who will oversee four digital staff members, is said to be leading the initiative. He just received the title of assistant to the president, which is equivalent to that of press secretary and communication director.

The report said it is extremely important for Biden to win over young voters. These unpaid social media influencers may have access to a briefing room inside the White House where they could work on-site or remotely, added Axios report.

Watch | President Vladimir Putin may visit India for G20 summit ?

“We actually asked the White House, ‘When are we going to get press briefing passes,’” 20-year-old TikToker Harry Sisson told the media outlet. “They were actually were very responsive to it.”

The NYU student reports briefly on the day's major news events on TikTok. She He has amassed more than 663,000 followers on the popular short-video platform.

Additionally, another White House plan is to connect with influencers who have a local following when Biden visits a particular state.

“We’re trying to reach young people, but also moms who use different platforms to get information and climate activists and people whose main way of getting information is digital,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley told Axios.

The strategy adds up as former US President Donald Trump who has also thrown his hat in the ring for the next presidential elections in 2024 has a large social media following on several platforms.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE