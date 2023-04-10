Video | Massive fire engulfs Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge after Easter service

A fire broke out at the Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon after the Easter service, as per reports. According to the pastor of the church Rev. Robin Lutjohann, the place was empty at the time fire broke out.

Heavy flames and dense smoke could be seen flowing from Faith Lutheran Church's steeple with firefighters on the scene with a six-alarm blaze. No injuries have been reported so far.

“Even though this is a huge blow to us, and even though I’m filled with sadness and worry at the same time, I know that God is with us, and we will we will trust God to lead us forward,” Lutjohann told local media present at the scene.

According to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesperson for the Cambridge Police Department, Cambridge firemen arrived at the scene of the incident at 311 Broadway immediately before 5:30 pm. According to Warnick, a second alarm was sent before firemen arrived and was quickly raised to a third and fourth alarm.

Later, the fire reached five alarms at 6:40 pm and a sixth alarm was sounded at 7:46 pm. By eight o'clock in the evening, flames started to spread even more.

Lutjohann was standing with other members of his congregation outside the church where he told media, “It’s overwhelming, of course, and I feel sad, but more than anything I feel worried about what it will take to restore the building to make it usable again,” Lutjohann said. “It’s a space that is beloved by many members of the community.”

The pastor said the parishioners who live close to the church started calling and texting Lutjohann while he was at home in Boston.

Rev. Timothy J. Stein, the former pastor of the church, passed away in July. Jeanne Garrison, his wife, was present at the church when it was on blaze.

Patrol Units are assisting @CambridgeMAFire with traffic control following a fire at a vacant building on Broadway.



Prospect Street at Broadway is currently closed. #CambMA https://t.co/p0oPs9GyVG — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) April 9, 2023 ×

“I’m just really glad that he was not alive to see this, because this would have broken his heart,” she said of her husband. “He loved this church so much.”

“There’s been a lot of love and a lot of money and time put into this church, and people are going to have to figure out what happens next,” she said. “The church is not the building, but the building has been so, so important to us.”

