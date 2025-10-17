Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Donald Trump at the White House on Friday and congratulated the US president on securing the Gaza peace deal and said it could serve as the “momentum” to end the war in Ukraine. Invited by Trump to speak at the opening of a working lunch at the White House between the two leaders, Zelensky said, “Congratulations with your successful ceasefire in the Middle East. I think this is momentum to finish Russia’s war against Ukraine.” “We are ready to speak in any format, bilateral or trilateral. Security guarantees between me and President Trump are very important. The USA is very strong,” said Zelensky.

Asked if he would consider giving up his request to join NATO for ending the war, Zelensky said Nato membership is a very important issue for Ukrainians, and it's up to them and Ukraine’s allies to decide where the country stands.

“The most important thing for people in Ukraine who are under attack is to have security guarantees,” he said, adding that he wants bilateral security guarantees from Trump.

He added that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not ready” for peace and added, “I’m confident, with your help, we can stop this war.”

“We need to sit and speak. We need a ceasefire. We want a ceasefire; Putin doesn’t want it.”

‘Will discuss new capabilities that enable Ukraine to strike deeper into Russia’

Trump said he and Zelensky plan to discuss new capabilities that would allow Ukraine to strike deeper into Russia.

“We’re going to be talking about that,” Trump said when asked whether the new abilities would be under discussion. “That’s something we’ll be talking about. You’re right. It’s an escalation, but we’ll be talking about that.”

Trump praised Zelensky, saying he had “endured a lot” over the course of the war in Ukraine.

“It’s an honour to be with a very strong leader, a man who has been through a lot, and a man who I’ve gotten to know very well... President Zelensky of Ukraine has endured a lot... I think we’re making great progress.”

“We’ve endured it with him, to be honest,” Trump said. “It’s been a long time, and I think we’re making great progress. So we’re going to be talking about that today.”

“We had a big call yesterday, as you know, with President Putin, and we’ll be talking about it,” he went on.

“Russia has a lot of losses, both with their economy and people. Hungary is a safe country, I like Viktor Orban, he has done a good job. I think Orban will be a very good host,” Trump said about his proposed talks with Putin.

