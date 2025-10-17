/Pakistan strikes Afghanistan in ceasefire violation, Taliban vows to 'retaliate'

On Friday (Oct 17), Pakistan conducted airstrikes in the border areas of Afghanistan. This is in violation of the 48-hour ceasefire that the two neighbouring countries had agreed upon amid escalating tensions. A senior Taliban official told news agency AFP that Kabul would “retaliate”. He said, "Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika province. Afghanistan will retaliate.” The two neighbours, who once where allies, had been engaged in fierce cross-border fighting for days now with a temporary truce bringing some respite before the latest violation.

Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan fighting?

The latest conflict between the two countries erupted after Islamabad accused of safeguarding 'terrorist' who have increased their attack on Pakistan, especially near border area. Militant violence has been on the rise in Pakistan for which it blames Afghan Taliban which returned to the power in 2021 after Trump announced withdrawal of US-led forces from the country. Afghanistan, however, denies the claim of safeguarding the terrorists. Nonetheless, dozens have been wounded or killed in the latest conflict.

Countries step in to stop conflict

Neighbouring countries of Saudi Arabia and Qatar have stepped up to stop the ongoing fighting between the two Asian neighbours. United States President Donald Trup has also offered to mediate to resolve the conflict. Before the temporary truce was reached, there had been a dramatic escalation of attacks from both sides days after explosions rocked the Afghan capital Kabul, just as the Taliban's foreign minister began an unprecedented visit to India with whom Pakistan was involved in a conflict earlier this year.