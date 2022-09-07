'We haven't lost anything', says Putin on the Ukraine war at Eastern Economic Forum

Speaking on the second day of the Eastern Economic Forum, currently being held in the far-east port city of Vladivostok, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow has not lost anything over actions in Ukraine.

"We haven't lost anything. It is true that we see a certain polarisation in the world and in the country, but it is all for a reason. Modern development can only be based upon sovereignty. We did not start anything in regard to the military actions, but we are willing to end it," said the Russian President.

After playing it cool that Russia had not lost anything, Putin trained his guns on the western nations and called them out for their aggressive sanctions fever.

"I am speaking of the West's sanctions fever, with its brazen, aggressive attempt to impose models of behaviour on other countries, to deprive them of their sovereignty and subordinate them to their will," said Putin.

Putin further added that in an attempt to resist the course of history, western countries are undermining the key pillars of the world economic system built over centuries.

As reported extensively by WION, Russia started its invasion of Ukraine in February earlier this year. More than six months have passed and Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance, thereby pushing Putin's dream of annexing the Ukrainian territory into jeopardy for now.

Most of the western world has come out in support of Ukraine and imposed a myriad of sanctions on Russia to bleed it dry. In reaction, Moscow has used its position of leverage in oil and natural gas production as well as supply to turn the tables.

With the indefinite halt of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the lifeline of Europe, the entire continent awaits a bitter and frigid winter with anxiety. Kremlin is in no hurry to resume the supplies while it sells energy to nations like India and China at discounted prices.

(With inputs from agencies)

