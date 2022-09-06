'You should ask Siemens', Gazprom on the resumption of Nord Stream 1 pipeline

A couple of days after announcing that Seimens was ready to fix the leaks in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Gazprom on Tuesday stated that the resumption of the pipeline depends on the German company.

When asked when the pipeline would resume pumping gas again, Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Vitaly Markelov on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the far-east city of Vladivostok stated, "You should ask Siemens. They have to repair equipment first."

Markelov's statement comes in the backdrop of Siemens asserting that it could not comprehend Gazprom's presentation of the situation.

"We cannot comprehend this new representation based on the information provided to us over the weekend," said Siemens.

"Therefore, until further notice, our assessment is that the finding communicated to us does not represent a technical reason for stopping operation. Such leaks do not normally affect the operation of a turbine and can be sealed on site." it further added.

As reported by WION, on Saturday, Gazprom announced that Siemens Energy was ready to carry out the repairs.

"Siemens is taking part in repair work in accordance with the current contract, is detecting malfunctions ... and is ready to fix the oil leaks. Only there is nowhere to do the repair," said the company on its official Telegram account.

However, Siemens, on the same day, refuted Gazprom's statement saying it was not carrying any maintenance work currently but was available.

"Irrespective of this, we have already pointed out several times that there are enough additional turbines available in the Portovaya compressor station for Nord Stream 1 to operate," the company further quashed Kremlin's version.

The confusion between the two main stakeholders involved in the operation of the pipeline has put the future of the entire continent in dark.

The pipeline which runs from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea is the lifeline of the European countries. With the frigid winter season approaching, Russia is looking to use its position to pin the 27-nation bloc into the mat.

