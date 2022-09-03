Siemens ready to fix the leaks in Nord Stream 1 pipeline, claims Gazprom

As Europe continues to remain without natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Gazprom on Saturday announced that Siemens Energy was ready to carry out the repairs. However, it also added that no place was available to carry out the repair job.

"Siemens is taking part in repair work in accordance with the current contract, is detecting malfunctions ... and is ready to fix the oil leaks. Only there is nowhere to do the repair," said the company on its official Telegram account.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that Western countries, in addition to the sanctions, have also put barriers in the route of the pipeline which increased difficulties in the maintenance process.

However, Siemens, the Germany-based company refuted Gazprom's statement saying it was not carrying any maintenance work currently but was available.

"Irrespective of this, we have already pointed out several times that there are enough additional turbines available in the Portovaya compressor station for Nord Stream 1 to operate," the company further quashed Kremlin's version.

As reported extensively by WION, Gazprom, the Russian-state-owned gas company, on Friday announced that the pipeline will not open on Saturday, after the three-day maintenance period that started on August 31.

The pipeline which runs from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea is the lifeline of the European countries. With the frigid winter season approaching, Russia is looking to use its position to pin the 27-nation bloc into the mat.

While the pipeline remains shut, Gazprom is shipping 42.7 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point.

However, experts have argued that the quantity is not enough to make up for the supplies that were expected to be pumped through the pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies)

