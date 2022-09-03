Putin's ally warns US that its attempts to divide Russia could lead to doomsday

The deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin has said that the United States and its allies are trying to provoke the country’s breakup.

Warning that such attempts could lead to doomsday, Dmitry Medvedev alleged that some in the West would like to take advantage of Russia's ''special operation'' to denazify Ukraine.

Lashing out at the West due to the imposition of unprecedented sanctions against Russia, the 56-year-old former lawyer has published increasingly hawkish posts on social media.

The former Russian president compared the attempt to engineer Russia’s breakup to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

In an apparent attempt to curry favour with Putin, Medvedev highlighted that Moscow’s nuclear arsenals are “the best guarantee of safeguarding Great Russia.”

“Such attempts are very dangerous and mustn’t be underestimated. Those dreamers ignore a simple axiom: a forceful disintegration of nuclear power is always a chess game with Death, in which it’s known precisely when the check and mate comes: doomsday for mankind,” Medvedev said in a post published on his messaging app channel.

Invoking the possibility of a nuclear war, Medvedev has called those who "hate" Russia "degenerates".

Medvedev's comments come after he previously claimed that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv drops its hopes to join NATO.

While thousands have been killed in Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, millions have been forced to flee their homes.

Medvedev had shattered hopes of democratic change in Russia when he renounced his claim to a second term during his tenure (2008-2012) and swapped jobs with then prime minister Vladimir Putin instead.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: