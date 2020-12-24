We have taken back control of our laws and our destiny, says UK PM Johnson after Brexit deal

After the UK clinched the Brexit deal with the European Union, British PM Boris Johnson said that "We have taken back control of our laws and our destiny."

Also Read: UK clinches Brexit agreement with EU ahead of December 31 deadline

Johnson said the UK and EU negotiators have reached "a comprehensive, Canada-style free trade deal".

"We will be your ally, your supporter, your number one market - this country will remain culturally, historically, geologically attached to Europe," PM Johnson said as he sealed the Brexit agreement.

In Pics: Chief characters in Britain's years-long Brexit saga

Johnson added that post-Brexit trade agreement is a "a good deal for the whole of Europe".

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she was "confident" the Brexit deal was a "good outcome".

"We will quickly be able to determine whether Germany can support today's result of the negotiations," Merkel said, adding,"I am very confident that we have a good result."

Former British prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May who had to resign over the Brexit logjam called it a welcome development "Trade deal is very welcome," Cameron said while stating that "good to end a difficult year with some positive news".

It's good to end a difficult year with some positive news. Trade deal is very welcome - and a vital step in building a new relationship with the EU as friends, neighbours and partners. Many congratulations to the UK negotiating team. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) December 24, 2020 ×

"Very welcome news that the UK & EU have reached agreement on the terms of a deal – one that provides confidence to business and helps keep trade flowing," former PM May said.

Amid the Brexit celebrations in the UK, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was time for Scotland to be "an independent, European nation".

"Before the spin starts, it's worth remembering that Brexit is happening against Scotland's will," Sturgeon said while asserting that "there is no deal that will ever make up for what Brexit takes away from us."

There will be lots of focus - rightly - on the economic costs of Brexit. But ending UK participation in Erasmus - an initiative that has expanded opportunities and horizons for so many young people - is cultural vandalism by the UK government. https://t.co/sOxpcCWq5z — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 24, 2020 ×

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin hailed the Brexit deal saying: "While we will miss the UK from the European Union, the fact that a deal is now in place means we can focus on how we manage good relationship in the years ahead."