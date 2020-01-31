Chief characters in Britain's years-long Brexit saga

Britain's long, drawn-out Brexit saga enters a new chapter on Friday when the country becomes the first to leave the European Union.
Here are some of the public figures who have played pivotal roles in events:
Farage is the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), Farage has campaigned to leave the EU for 25 years.
It was a surge in support for UKIP in the first half of the last decade that helped push then-Prime Minister David Cameron into calling the 2016 vote.
Farage founded the Brexit Party and stormed into first place in European Parliament elections in May last year.
Cameron was the Britsih Prime Minister for six years from 2010.
He called the vote on European Union membership and led the so-called "Remain" campaign.
When the country backed Brexit, he had little choice but to resign, admitting he could not be "the captain that steers our country to its next destination".
The ex-prime minister did not back Brexit in 2016, but emerged as the "safe hands" candidate to lead the governing Conservatives after Cameron's departure.
May vowed Britain would leave the single market and end freedom of movement, but was severely weakened after she opted to hold a snap general election in June 2017, which saw the Conservatives lose their parliamentary majority.
She subsequently faced near-constant rebellions and chastening defeats, and eventually stepped down as leader last year after parliament had rejected her Brexit divorce deal three times.
The former London mayor was a figurehead in the official Leave campaign, urging Britain to "take back control" from Brussels.
He was then made foreign secretary by Theresa May, but his two-year stint ended when he resigned over her Brexit strategy.
He easily won a Conservative Party leadership contest in July and then defied expectations by securing new divorce terms with Brussels.
Johnson has vowed to finalise trade deals with both the soon-to-be 27-member EU, and the United States, in 2020.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator has been ever present in the process since Britain voted to leave the bloc, heading Brussels' team in the first phase of divorce talks.
The former French minister and veteran politician has been commended across Europe for his handling of the tricky and high-profile task and for keeping the other 27 members united behind his strategy.
