We didn't attack Putin: Ukraine's Zelensky as Nordic nations pledge continued support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday (May 3) that his country did not attack Russian President Vladimir Putin after Moscow claimed that two drones were shot down over the Kremlin and termed it an assassination attempt. "We didn't attack Putin... We fight on our territory, we are defending our villages and cities," Zelensky told reporters at a press conference with Nordic leaders in Finland's capital city Helsinki.

"We fight on our territory. We are defending our villages and cities. We don't have, you know, enough weapons for this, that's why we don't use it anywhere. For us that is the deficit, we can't spend it and we didn't attack Putin. We leave it to the tribunal," Zelensky added.

Zelensky arrived in Finland earlier in the day and held talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. He thanked Niinisto for the military support to Ukraine so far and said the two have agreed to speed up further deliveries.

The Ukrainian president also participated in a summit in Helsinki which saw a gathering of the leaders of the five Nordic nations.

Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine aims to be a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), while the Nordic NATO members said they would "continue to support Ukraine on its path towards future membership."

Zelensky's visit to Finland was announced only after his arrival amid tight security in the Finnish capital.

Recently, Finland joined NATO in response to Russia's offensive in Ukraine. Hitting back at the membership of the intergovernmental military alliance, Russia said Finland's accession to NATO was a dangerous historic mistake that would weaken security in the wider region and force Moscow to take counter-measures. Medvedev calls for 'elimination' of Zelensky As Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack on the Kremlin, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev called for the physical elimination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his clique in Kyiv.

"After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside from the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal," Medvedev said.



(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE