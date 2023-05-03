Russia arrests Ukraine sabotage group's members for planning 'assassinations'

Russian security service on Wednesday said it arrested members of a Ukrainian group notorious for its anti-Russia acts in the recent past after pre-empting a series of attacks in Moscow-administered territories in Crimea.

The preempted attacks also included assassinations.

On Wednesday, footage of two drones being exploded over the Kremlin went viral. Russia alleged these drones belonged to Ukraine, and deemed it an assassination bid on President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin also vowed retaliatory action against the overnight drone attack attempt at the heart of the Russian corridor of power.

"The FSB has broken up the activities of an agent network of Ukrainian military intelligence planning to carry out major sabotage and terrorist attacks in Crimea," the security service said in a statement.

The FSB said it had detained seven people and seized explosive devices and detonators.

It said the bomb components had been smuggled into Russia from Bulgaria via Turkey and Georgia.

The FSB said that the group had been planning to assassinate political leaders including the administrative head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014.

"There is no doubt that the people who ordered these crimes are in Kyiv," Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel.

The FSB said the same group had carried out a railway sabotage in February.

Russia has witnessed a string of sabotage attacks in the country in recent days.

On Monday, an "explosive device" derailed a freight train in the Russian region of Bryansk, bordering Ukraine, without causing any casualties, according to the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz. The explosion occurred "50 meters" from the train, according to the Belarusian railroad company, which said in a statement that it was one of its own, departing from the city of Gomel, Belarus, heading to Bryansk.

A day earlier on Monday, a high-voltage line was damaged by another explosive device in the northwestern region of Leningrad, near the border with Estonia and Finland, local governor Aleksandr Drozdenko announced. An investigation for "sabotage" was opened.

