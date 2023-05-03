Putin survives assassination attempt, Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin, claims Russia

The Kremlin has said that it was attacked by Ukrainian drones overnight which it deems was an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life, the Russian presidential administration has confirmed.

The Kremlin has described the incident as a "planned terrorist attack" and "assassination attempt on the president of Russia." Moscow has vowed "retaliatory measures" in relation to the overnight escalation of the conflict.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president of the Russian Federation, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 parade," the Kremlin said, adding that Putin was not in the building at the time of the alleged attack. “Russia reserves the right to respond to an attempted strike on the Kremlin where and when it sees fit,” the statement said Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the claim.

Moscow residents reported hearing two explosions behind Kremlin walls shortly after 2 am local time, after which the lights went out.

Footage shared by residents on social media shows smoke filling the sky above the Kremlin.

Authorities have said it was a brazen attack by Ukraine using two drones, both of which they say have been destroyed.

No injuries were reported, according to the TASS news agency. Russia is currently implementing additional safety measures ahead of its annual May 9 World War II victory commemorations, when the erstwhile Soviet Union states celebrate their victory over Nazi Germany. Officials had cited security concerns related to the war for limiting the public events.

