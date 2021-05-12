We can do this: Uber, Lyft offer rides to Americans for Covid vaccination, McDonald's chips in too

As the United States is increasing its pace of vaccination programmes every day, fast food chain McDonald’s and cab services (Uber and Lyft) have decided to reach out to people who are hesitant about getting vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the US President, Joe Biden, announced a partnership between the White House and cab services Lyft and Uber. The two companies will be offering free rides to customers headed to a vaccination site to get vaccinated.

“People will be able to simply select a vaccination site near them, follow simple directions to redeem their ride, and then get a ride to take them to and from a nearby vaccination site free of charge,” the White House said in a statement.

This promotion scheme will begin in the next weeks in the US and will continue until the end of the Fourth of July holiday in the country.

Not just cab services, the fast food chain McDonald’s has also decided to put their best foot forward and urge locals to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. To achieve this, the company will be launching redesigned McCafe cups and delivery box seal stickers. These product teases will read the message “We Can Do This” — a slogan created by the US health department.

Experts believe this partnership between the government and private organisations “will help more people make informed decisions about their health and learn about steps they can take to protect themselves and their communities,” Xavier Becerra, the health secretary, said in a statement.

The company will also be unveiling a billboard in New York’s Times Square which will feature vaccine information of this month.

In addition to this, several pharmaceutical companies are also in talks with the Biden administration to chalk out a plan for launching on-site vaccination clinics at community colleges with the aim of inoculating students, staff, and locals of nearby neighbourhoods.

Biden is also scheduled to virtually meet the leaders of Massachusetts, Utah, Ohio, New Mexico, Maine, and Minnesota to discuss “innovative ways governors are working to get the people in their states vaccinated,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

These creative measures are being taken to meet Biden’s target of vaccinating at least 70 per cent of the population with the first dose before July 04.