US approves Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for children aged 12-15

The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Monday gave its approval to the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children in the age group of 12-15.

"This is a promising development in our fight against the virus," US President Joe Biden was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

"If you are a parent who wants to protect your child, or a teenager who is interested in getting vaccinated, today's decision is a step closer to that goal."

In the period between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported some 1.5 million coronavirus cases in the 11-17 age group, the FDA said.

Generally, the impact of the virus is milder in children, but it can transmit into older, more vulnerable adults.

Pfizer and BioNTech in March said that their two-dose vaccination drug showed high efficacy in a trial of 2,260 12 to 15-year-olds.

The US president last week underscored the importance of expanding vaccinations to children aged 12 to 15 and said the officials were "ready to move immediately" once the approval is given.

Biden said about 20,000 pharmacies in the US were ready to begin to vaccinate adolescents and jabs will also be provided to paediatricians.

